Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus Reportedly Waived by Washington NFL Team

The Washington NFL Team reportedly waived tight end Thaddeus Moss, who is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news, noting Washington signed offensive guard Josh Garnett in a corresponding move. Garnett entered the league out of Stanford as a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Moss was an undrafted free agent and will revert to injured reserve if another team does not sign him because he was waived with an injury designation, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington noted Moss injured his foot during the pre-draft process, which surely impacted his status as an undrafted free agent.

He chose Washington instead of offers from the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals in part because there was an opportunity to fight for immediate playing time.

Finlay noted former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas is the favorite to land the No. 1 tight end spot at this point with Ohio State product Marcus Baugh as another candidate for a significant role.

Moss started his collegiate career at North Carolina State and eventually transferred to LSU.

He helped lead the Tigers to the College Football Playoff national championship during the 2019 campaign with 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns.