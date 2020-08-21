Colin Kaepernick Rumors: No Interest in Free-Agent QB After Tryouts Reopen

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still waiting for an NFL team to give him a call now that the league has reopened tryouts this season.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, that doesn't seem likely anytime soon.

Months after a report that teams were talking to "friends and associates" of the QB, Florio says there's "no interest" in signing Kaepernick at this point.

Rumors of teams reaching out to Kaepernick popped up in the wake of protests over systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May, but with no minicamps or team workouts possible because of the coronavirus, the Nevada product would need a contract before teams could get him into their facilities.

No contract ever manifested, and the 32-year-old is going on his fourth season without an NFL opportunity.

Florio has doubts there was ever real interest in Kaepernick to begin with:

"It's also possible that teams never were talking to anyone about Kaepernick, and that the NFL's various franchises were simply hoping to run out the clock regarding the mainstream viewpoint that Kaepernick should get a shot.

"If so, it worked. No one currently is calling for Kaepernick to get back in the league, and no one is complaining that, for example, Cardale Jones got a workout with the Raiders instead of Kaepernick."

While public opinion regarding Kaepernick and the anthem protests he began in 2016 have greatly shifted in the Milwaukee native's favor in recent years, it still seems unlikely he'll be back on the field anytime soon.