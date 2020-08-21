Fantasy Alert: Jets' Jamison Crowder Should Get 90-Plus Catches, WR Coach Says

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

New York Jets wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson has sky-high expectations for Jamison Crowder heading into the 2020 NFL season, and fantasy football owners may want to take notice.

"He should make the jump to 90-plus catches," Jefferson told reporters Thursday. "I can tell you that."

