The NFL's Top 7 Remaining Position Battles

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Top Contenders: Mitchell Trubisky vs. Nick Foles

The Chicago Bears have an open competition at quarterback after general manager Ryan Pace acquired Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars to compete with Mitchell Trubisky.

Both signal-callers struggled last season. Trubisky threw just 17 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. In Week 1, Foles broke his collarbone, returned in Week 11 and lost his starting job to rookie Gardner Minshew II after three outings.

Foles has had playoff success, but he's an inconsistent regular-season quarterback who's yet to play through a full 16-game slate. Trubisky took a step back in his third year. Now, the Bears will find out how he responds to adversity.

Head coach Matt Nagy made a reasonable point that Foles goes into the battle at a "disadvantage" without OTAs or minicamp practices with the receivers, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Bryan Perez. Then again, he's not ready to say Trubisky made strides during the offseason yet.

"We don't have enough right now," Nagy told reporters Tuesday. "I wish I could tell you we had enough. But there's just not enough with where we're at. We need to see more. I can't give you a fair statement or opinion with that...But I would say, realistically, we just need a little bit more time to be able to compare it to the last two years."

Trubisky and Foles will go through an intense battle that will likely come down to the final days of training camp. Without spring reps, both quarterbacks need to establish a rhythm—perhaps the newcomer more so than the incumbent, who has a rapport with the wide receiver corps.

With only a few padded practices in the books, this seems like a wide-open spot. Nagy didn't say Trubisky improved, which seemingly means Foles still has a shot. The Bears have the biggest decision among these battles: choosing who runs the offense between a top-two pick from 2017 and a recent Super Bowl MVP.