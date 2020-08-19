Report: Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Facing 4-Game Suspension for Substance Abuse

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) watches during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Chiefs hope to know soon whether Breeland will be suspended to start the season, but they are confident they'll be fine either way. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing a four-game suspension from the NFL

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Breeland could miss the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. 

