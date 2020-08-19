Report: Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Facing 4-Game Suspension for Substance Abuse

Report: Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Facing 4-Game Suspension for Substance AbuseAugust 19, 2020
Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing a four-game suspension from the NFL.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Breeland could miss the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
