Report: Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Facing 4-Game Suspension for Substance Abuse

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing a four-game suspension from the NFL.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Breeland could miss the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

