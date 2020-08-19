Washington NFL Team's Jason Wright on New Nickname: 'It Needs to Be Done Right'

Adam Wells

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright doesn't want the organization to rush into picking a new nickname. 

On Wednesday's Good Morning Football (h/t USA Today's Chris Bumbaca), Wright explained why the decision to choose a new name is going to "take some time." 

"It's much more than a name," he said. "It's an identity. It needs to be done right. It needs time."

The franchise said July 23 it would adopt the Washington Football Team name for the 2020 season as it continued to evaluate different options:

"The decision to use 'Washington Football Team' for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input. To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses."

In the same announcement, the team said it is retiring all of the previous nickname branding from team properties. The previous moniker dates back to 1933, when the franchise was based in Boston. It was retained after moving to Washington, D.C., before the 1937 season. 

Per ESPN's John Keim, Wright became the first Black team president in the NFL when the Washington Football Team hired him Monday. 

Wright played seven seasons in the league from 2004 to '10. The 38-year-old appeared in games with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.        

