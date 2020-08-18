Browns' Nick Chubb Placed in Concussion Protocol After Injury at Practice

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb sat out Tuesday's team practice.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Chubb has been placed in the concussion protocol after being injured Monday.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Chubb took a hard hit in the head and neck area from linebacker Mack Wilson after catching a pass from Baker Mayfield.

Cabot noted tackling to the ground wasn't part of the first day protocols, leading to Wilson being "swiftly reprimanded" by the team.

Wilson addressed the situation on Twitter:

If the Browns are going to compete for a playoff spot in 2020, Chubb is going to play a huge role in Stefanski's offense. The 24-year-old finished third in the NFL with 1,772 yards from scrimmage and led the team with eight total touchdowns.

A second-round draft pick by the Browns in 2018, Chubb has averaged 5.1 yards per carry on 490 attempts in 32 games.