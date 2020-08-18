Reds vs. Royals Postponed Tuesday Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Reds vs. Royals Postponed Tuesday Amid COVID-19 ConcernsAugust 18, 2020
David Kohl/Associated Press
Tuesday's series opener between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals has been postponed on the heels of the positive COVID-19 test from a Reds player last week.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday as MLB takes a cautious approach.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Rangers Manager Mad at Tatis
Chris Woodward 'didn't like' Padres star swinging 3-0 on his grand slam last night: 'The norms are being challenged'