Reds vs. Royals Postponed Tuesday Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 18, 2020

A Cincinnati Reds player wears a logo honoring those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School during a major league baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, April 1, 2013, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
David Kohl/Associated Press

Tuesday's series opener between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals has been postponed on the heels of the positive COVID-19 test from a Reds player last week. 

The two teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday as MLB takes a cautious approach. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

