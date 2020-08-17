MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Reports as Deadline Approaches

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

Blink, and you've already missed a third of the 2020 MLB season.

Blink a second time and you're going to watch the Aug. 31 trade deadline pass you by. With 16 teams making the postseason in the revamped 2020 schedule, no one's quite sure what to make of this unique deadline.

Here is a look at the latest rumors around baseball.

Lance Lynn 'Drawing Interest'

The Texas Rangers are in contention for a playoff spot at 10-10, but they could find takers if they're interested in trading Lance Lynn.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Lynn has drawn interest among clubs looking to bolster their rotation before the deadline. Lynn has posted a 3-0 record with a 1.11 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 32.1 innings, putting himself in the conversation for the American League Cy Young.

Teams are also undoubtedly interested in Lynn for his bargain-basement contract. The 35-year-old will make just $9.3 million in 2021, a number that's likely less than half of what he'll get when he becomes a free agent that winter.

With the number of prospects on teams limited this season because of the pandemic, it may be hard for the Rangers to find a deal they think is worthwhile. The club will likely want to compete for a division championship in 2021, when (presumably) there will be fans in the stands for the first time at Globe Life Field.

Considering Lynn is perhaps the biggest reason Texas is in playoff contention this season, odds are he'll stick around.

Teams Monitoring Clint Frazier

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

With Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu on the injured list, now's not exactly the time for teams to try to poach from the Yankees' depth. However, George A. King II of the New York Post reported teams have reached out to the club about potentially acquiring Clint Frazier.

The outfielder has appeared in just four games this season because he's buried on the bench. Injuries to Stanton and Judge have opened up an opportunity, and Frazier has responded by smacking the cover off the ball. Frazier has eight hits in 15 at-bats and has already driven in eight runs.

If the Yankees are looking for help elsewhere on their roster, Frazier may be providing the perfect showcase. Still just 25 years old, it's possible Frazier is coming into his own. He was solid but unspectacular in 69 appearances last season, but he's still young enough there could be hope for a breakout.

The Yankees could look long and hard at perhaps flipping him for an arm.

Mets Aren't Looking to Trade Prospects

When the Mets put catcher Francisco Alvarez and right-hander Matthew Allan on their roster, the two rising prospects became eligible for a trade.

It isn't happening.

Tim Britton of The Athletic reported the Mets brought both prospects up to give them developmental time, rather than make any win-now move.

The Mets, more than any team, are probably staying put at the deadline. They're up for sale, and it's likely that the Wilpon family won't make any moves to add salary.

Alvarez is the second-rated prospect in the Mets organization, and Allan is fifth.