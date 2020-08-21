Building the Ultimate 5-Tool Pitcher with Every MLB Roster

0 of 30

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Earlier this month, we built the ultimate five-tool position player using each MLB team's roster, focusing on hit tool, power, speed, arm and defense.

Now it's time for the pitchers.

Ahead we've assembled each team's ultimate five-tool pitcher by selecting the best individual fastball, changeup, curveball, slider and alternate pitch (sinker, cutter or splitter) on each pitching staff.

To make things a bit trickier, each pitcher could only be included once, meaning the five pitches had to come from five different pitchers. Injured hurlers were eligible for inclusion.

Pitching data from the last few years and the eye test both played a role in deciding who earned the nod for each pitch, meaning there was a certain level of subjectivity at play.

I look forward to discussing and debating my selections in the comments!