Fantasy Football Roundtable: B/R NFL Staff Answers Burning Fantasy Questions

The easy answer would appear to be rookies. Zoom meetings and padless practices are no replacement for live action. And while the preseason isn't much fun to watch as a fan, newcomers can use those game reps.

You can extend that to veterans on teams that underwent a great deal of upheaval in the offseason—whether in regard to personnel or coaching changes.

It's not hard to imagine that teams like the New Orleans Saints, who had an offseason of continuity, are going to be sharper early in the campaign than a team like the Carolina Panthers, who are rolling out both a new coaching staff under Matt Rhule and a new quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater.

Dunne

Maybe Cam Newton. The preseason is terrible for an infinite number of reasons, and let's hope it stays away forever. But Newton could've used a handful of reps in a new offense—if nothing else, to shake off the rust from missing so much time last season.

Gagnon

Every single rookie. That's just the reality. There's more risk when we haven't seen any of them in a game against other NFL players.

Miller

Rookie running backs. The fact that we can't see the rookies on the field hurts their value, but it also hurts their ability to acclimate and get valuable preseason reps in which they can show off their hands and pass-protection skills.

Sobleski

Any quarterback, running back or wide receiver playing behind/alongside a porous offensive line. A lack of preparation time, padded practices and preseason games will hinder those without established front fives.

Look to invest in fantasy performers with strong offensive lines. Teams that neglected the position are not smart plays because it takes time for those big boys up front to jell and get the entire offense on a roll.

