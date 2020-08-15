Chiefs' Travis Kelce Buys Building to Help Inner-City Students Practice STEM

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced his Eighty-Seven & Running foundation is set to purchase a building to give local students from underserved neighborhoods a place to study for STEM careers.

Kelce explained the project, which is being done in coordination with Operation Breakthrough, is aimed at giving Kansas City teenagers a "safe haven" for learning.

"I am excited to announce I am purchasing the building that will be the future home of the 'Ignition Lab: Powered by 87 & Running'—a co-working space where these teens will have the support, resources and opportunity to explore careers in STEM, launch their own entrepreneurial ventures and gain real-world experience," he wrote.

Kelce, who recently signed a four-year, $57.3 million contract extension with the Chiefs, said he's "profoundly aware of the difference in opportunity, exposure and privilege" he grew up with, and he's now aiming to bridge that gap for future generations.

"Where you live, the situation you were born into or the color of your skin should have no impact on the dreams you can dream," he wrote. "And it's a beautiful thing when a kid's dream comes true."

In March, Kelce donated 12,000 meals to families in northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas areas through Harvesters, a regional food back, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old Ohio native is coming off another strong season for the Chiefs. He recorded 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns en route to his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection. He added 19 receptions for 207 yards and four scores in the playoffs as Kansas City captured the Super Bowl LIV title.

K.C. is scheduled to kick off its championship defense Sept. 10 when it hosts the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.