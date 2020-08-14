Madden NFL 21 Drops Soundtrack Featuring Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Two weeks before Madden NFL 21 drops, EA Sports has unveiled the official soundtrack for this year's game.

The 18-song soundtrack starts with the track "CUT EM IN" by Anderson .Paak featuring Rick Ross.

EA announced this year's selections will celebrate "the artists rising up to chase the throne," and some songs pair emerging talents with established stars.

One example cited is the track "ACTUP" from Party Favor and JAHMED, described as a "genre-bending banger."

EA also touted a "record number of tracks" from female artists, including Stunna Girl, Jucee Froot and Saint Bodhi.

The full playlist is available on Spotify and Apple, and fans will be able to get their hands on the album when the game is released.

Madden NFL 21 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows on Aug. 28.