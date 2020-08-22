Patrick Mahomes Signed NFL Shield Patch Rookie Card Sells for $43,000 at Auction

Doug Benc/Associated Press

A 2017 Patrick Mahomes signed NFL shield patch rookie card sold for $43,000 via Goldin Auctions on Saturday.

The winning bidder placed the ninth and final offer for the card, which started with a minimum $25,000 bid.



Goldin Auctions' summary of the item is as follows:

"Encapsulated and graded GEM MINT 9.5 by BGS, with signature graded "10" by Beckett. Rookie Card.

"The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs' spectacular quarterback—who recently signed the richest contract in North American sports history!—has penned a crisp, blue ink signature on the obverse of this super-premium collectible.

"The cardfront presentation also incorporates a trio of player-worn jersey patch relics, two of which feature the NFL Shield logo. The card's BGS condition report: Centering: 9.5, Corners: 9.5, Edges: 9, Surface: 9.5. A statement on the card's back attests to the authenticity of the signature and the genuineness of the patch components, and serves as Panini's COA.

"The wholly unique, limited-edition piece is serial-numbered '1/1.' Gem Mint condition."

Mahomes is entering his fourth NFL season and third as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback. He has piloted Kansas City to back-to-back 12-4 regular seasons, AFC West titles and AFC Championship Game appearances at home.

The Chiefs' first AFC title bid fell short against the New England Patriots in a 37-31 overtime heartbreaker, but Kansas City rolled through the competition en route to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP for his performance, one year after taking home the regular-season MVP following a 50-touchdown season.

For his professional career, the ex-Texas Tech star has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He has also thrown for 9.2 adjusted yards per pass attempt and led the league in AY/A in 2018 (9.6), per Pro Football Reference.

Mahomes looks like a future Hall of Famer, which is why it's no surprise that the owner of a 10-year, $450 million extension's rookie card is worth so much, especially given the item's condition.

The 24-year-old will look to lead the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls beginning Sept. 10, when his team hosts the Houston Texans in the 2020 season opener.