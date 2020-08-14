NHL Playoffs 2020: Updated Schedule, Stanley Cup Odds and Picks

John Locher/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights are the only NHL team that enters Friday 14 wins away from the Stanley Cup.

The 2018 Western Conference champion still has a long way to go to hoist the trophy, but for now, it is considered the favorite to earn that honor.

A two-game advantage has been hard to come by inside the Toronto and Edmonton hubs, as six of the eight qualifying-round series and three first-round matchups featured a split in the first two games.

As the first round progresses, the Stanley Cup contenders will continue to rise to the forefront. Boston and Carolina are among the squads that might take some time to rise up the odds chart since their series appears to be one of the closest ones of the eight.

Upcoming NHL Schedule

Friday, August 14

Game 2: Arizona vs. Colorado (2 p.m., NHL Network)

Game 2: Montreal vs. Philadelphia (3 p.m., NBCSN)

Game 2: Vancouver vs. St. Louis (6:30 p.m., NHL Network)

Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Washington (8 p.m., NBCSN)

Game 3: Dallas vs. Calgary (10:30 p.m., NBCSN)

Saturday, August 15

Game 3: Boston vs. Carolina (Noon, NBC)

Game 3: Colorado vs. Arizona (3 p.m., CNBC)

Game 3: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus (7:30 p.m., NBCSN)

Game 3: Vegas vs. Chicago (8 p.m., NBC)

Sunday, August 16

Game 3: Washington vs. New York Islanders (Noon, USA)

Game 4: Dallas vs. Calgary (2 p.m., CNBC)

Game 4: Vegas vs. Chicago (6:30 p.m., NBCSN)

Game 3: Philadelphia vs. Montreal (8 p.m., NBC)

Game 3: St. Louis vs. Vancouver (10:30 p.m., NBCSN)

Monday, August 17

Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus (3 p.m., NBCSN)

Game 4: Colorado vs. Arizona (5:30 p.m., NBCSN)

Game 4: Boston vs. Carolina (8 p.m., NBCSN)

Game 4: St. Louis vs. Vancouver (10:30 p.m., NBCSN)

Tuesday, August 18

Game 4: Philadelphia vs. Montreal (3 p.m., NBCSN)

Game 4: Washington vs. New York Islanders (8 p.m., NBCSN)

Game 5: Chicago vs. Vegas (Time TBD)

Game 5: Calgary vs. Dallas (Time TBD)

Stanley Cup Odds

Vegas (+400; bet $100 to win $400)

Colorado (+450)

Philadelphia (+500)

Tampa Bay (+800)

Boston (+900)

Columbus (+1300)

Carolina (+1400)

Dallas (+1400)

New York Islanders (+1500)

Vancouver (+1600)

St. Louis (+1700)

Calgary (+1800)

Washington (+1800)

Montreal (+4000)

Arizona (+5000)

Chicago (+10000)

Odds via Oddschecker.

Picks

Vegas over Chicago in 5 games

David Becker/Associated Press

Vegas has tempered Chicago's aspirations of making a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup.

The line of Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith and Paul Stastny has overwhelmed the Chicago defense and Robin Lehner has been solid in net against his former side.

Marchessault, Smith and Stastny have totaled four goals and seven assists in two games, including Smith's game-winning goal in overtime in Game 2.

Conversely, Chicago has received multiple points from only Patrick Kane through the first two games.

Vegas has also outperformed the No. 12 seed in net, as Lehner owns a better save percentage and goals against average than Corey Crawford.

Since he was traded from Chicago to Vegas in February, Lehner has not lost a game he has started. Lehner was victorious in three regular-season games before the shutdown and earned victories over Colorado and Dallas in round-robin play.

On top of that, defensemen Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore both have a plus-minus of six and have contributed a goal and two assists to Vegas' deep attack.

Unless the Blackhawks find a way to silence the Marchessault-Smith-Stastny line, they could be in for a short series.

Since Chicago proved it could beat Lehner on multiple occasions in Game 2, it stands a chance to take a game or two, but it has yet to prove it can outplay Vegas in all facets of the game.

Boston over Carolina in 7 games

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The series between Boston and Carolina has the largest potential to reach seven games.

The first two games of the series have been fairly even. Boston won Game 1 in double overtime and Carolina won Game 2 by a single tally.

Boston's top scorers have come alive after a disappointing set of round-robin performances. Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with four points, while Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak have five points between them. Pastrnak missed Game 2 after he was deemed unfit to participate.

David Krejci has provided some needed support with two goals and an assist, while defensemen Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy have an assist each.

Carolina's attack has been equally balanced, as four players have two points and six others have one point through two games.

Both teams possess goalies that are capable of taking over games in Tuukka Rask, James Reimer and Petr Mrazek. Carolina's pair of goalies have a save percentage over .900, while Rask sits at a .889 save percentage.

The defensive units are capable of neutralizing the top threats on both sides. Boston has done a better job of the two units so far, as it has conceded less than 30 shots on goal in each of the two contests.

With Dougie Hamilton back in the lineup, Carolina is capable of limiting the production of Boston's top line of Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak.

Unless one team begins to dominate in Games 3 and 4, Boston and Carolina are likely headed for a seven-game set because of how even the series has been so far.

Other Picks

Washington over New York Islanders in 6

Philadelphia over Montreal in 5

Tampa Bay over Columbus in 6

Dallas over Calgary in 6

Colorado over Arizona in 5

St. Louis over Vancouver in 6

Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.