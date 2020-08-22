Connor McDavid Signed Rookie Card Graded Gem Mint 10 Sells for $61,000

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) plays against the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas. The Edmonton Oilers’ sudden resurgence placed Connor McDavid back in the NHL MVP conversation, along with teammate Leon Draisaitl. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Boston’s David Pastrnak made their case, too, during a pandemic-shortened season. And don’t forget New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, a late entry in the discussion. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

Connor McDavid is still just getting started in his NHL career but his memorabilia is already worth quite a bit.

A signed 2005 rookie card of the Edmonton Oilers star sold Saturday for $61,000, via Goldin Auctions.

The card features a game-used jersey, a bold signature and was in perfect condition, graded a GEM MT 10. There were 99 of this card in production, but only three have earned the top-level grade.

McDavid, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, entered the professional ranks with plenty of hype and has exceeded it through his five seasons in the NHL. The 23-year-old already has four All-Star selections, one Hart Trophy and has twice led the league in points.

His .875 assists per game rank fifth in NHL history, trailing only Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr and Peter Forsberg.

If McDavid continues at this rate, he could be among the all-time greats in the sport by the time he retires. By then, it's hard to imagine how much his rookie cards will be worth.

