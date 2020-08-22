Connor McDavid Signed Rookie Card Graded Gem Mint 10 Sells for $61,000

John Locher/Associated Press

Connor McDavid is still just getting started in his NHL career but his memorabilia is already worth quite a bit.

A signed 2005 rookie card of the Edmonton Oilers star sold Saturday for $61,000, via Goldin Auctions.

The card features a game-used jersey, a bold signature and was in perfect condition, graded a GEM MT 10. There were 99 of this card in production, but only three have earned the top-level grade.

McDavid, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, entered the professional ranks with plenty of hype and has exceeded it through his five seasons in the NHL. The 23-year-old already has four All-Star selections, one Hart Trophy and has twice led the league in points.

His .875 assists per game rank fifth in NHL history, trailing only Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr and Peter Forsberg.

If McDavid continues at this rate, he could be among the all-time greats in the sport by the time he retires. By then, it's hard to imagine how much his rookie cards will be worth.