Jets' Jordan Jenkins on 2020 Season Expectations: 'I'm Tired of F--king Losing'

New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins said Thursday it's time for the team to turn a corner after nine straight years without a playoff berth.

"When I came here, the Jets didn't have really a winning history," Jenkins, a 2016 third-round pick, told reporters. "It really sucks that in the last four years we couldn't get it done. ... But me being back here, four years going on five years... I'm tired of f--king losing. So now just got [to] wrap s--t up and try [to] get the ball rolling."

The 26-year-old University of Georgia product re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.75 million contract in April.

Jenkins recorded 32 total tackles, a career-high eight sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles in 14 appearances last year. He's tallied 20.5 sacks in 60 games across four NFL seasons.

Although he's enjoyed some individual success, he's hopeful to see it translate to more wins in 2020 as New York aims to end that extended postseason drought.

"It depends on what we do as players and coaches," Jenkins said Thursday. "Hopefully, we're pretty f--king close. It's ultimately up to us to go out there and do it. All the talking is done. It's just, 'Let's go out and do it.' If you can't do it, you're gone. Step up."

The AFC East is wide open following Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots after two decades of dominance in the division.

Although the Jets are a threat should quarterback Sam Darnold take a step forward in his third NFL season, they aren't the oddsmakers' choice. The Buffalo Bills (+100; bet $100 to win $100) are the division favorite followed by the Pats (+135), Miami Dolphins (+850) and Jets (+900), per Caesars Palace.

New York can make an immediate statement Sept. 13 when it opens the regular season at the Bills.

Jenkins, who recorded a sack in both games against Buffalo in 2019, will have an opportunity to make a major impact off the edge in that contest.