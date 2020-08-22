Hank Aaron 1954 Rookie Card Sells for $170,000 at Auction

David Goldman/Associated Press

A rare Hank Aaron 1954 rookie card has been sold at auction for $170,000 on Saturday.

Goldin Auctions sold the card, which received a total of 16 bids before the auction closed for the winner.

Per Goldin Auctions' listing, Professional Sports Authenticator graded the 1954 Topps card as a MINT 9 and called it "one of twenty-five examples at its tier."

According to PSA Grading standards, MINT 9 is the second-highest possible rating behind GEM MINT 10.

PSA Card also noted Aaron's 1954 Topps rookie card with a rating this high would normally sell in the range of $200,000.

"No wear is discernible on this item's lustrous cardfront, and its reverse is clear and boldly printed," according to Goldin Auctions. "A standout example of a universally cherished first-year piece, in stellar and pack-fresh Mint condition."

Aaron made his Major League Baseball debut on April 13, 1954, for the Milwaukee Braves. He hit .280/.322/.447 with 13 home runs and 69 RBI en route to finishing fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

That season wound up being the start of one of the greatest MLB careers ever. Aaron played 23 seasons for the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. His 755 home runs were the most in MLB history until Barry Bonds broke the record on Aug. 7, 2007.

Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1982.