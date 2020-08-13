49ers Rumors: George Kittle Closing in on 'Massive' Contract Extension with SF

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and tight end George Kittle are reportedly close to an agreement on a "massive" contract extension.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the deal is expected to make Kittle the league's highest-paid tight end "by far."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

