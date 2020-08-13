49ers Rumors: George Kittle Closing in on 'Massive' Contract Extension with SF

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and tight end George Kittle are reportedly close to an agreement on a "massive" contract extension.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the deal is expected to make Kittle the league's highest-paid tight end "by far."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

