49ers Rumors: George Kittle Closing in on 'Massive' Contract Extension with SF

49ers Rumors: George Kittle Closing in on 'Massive' Contract Extension with SFAugust 13, 2020
Josie Lepe/Associated Press
The San Francisco 49ers and tight end George Kittle are reportedly close to an agreement on a "massive" contract extension.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the deal is expected to make Kittle the league's highest-paid tight end "by far."
