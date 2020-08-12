George Kittle Rumors: 49ers, TE Making Progress on 'Lucrative' Record Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly are "making progress" on a contract extension with All-Pro tight end George Kittle, per NFL Network's Michael Silver.  

Silver noted the potentially "lucrative" deal would make Kittle "by far" the NFL's highest-paid tight end. 

However, Kittle appeared to shoot down rumors of an agreement being announced on Friday:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

