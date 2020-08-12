George Kittle Rumors: 49ers, TE Making Progress on 'Lucrative' Record Contract

George Kittle Rumors: 49ers, TE Making Progress on 'Lucrative' Record ContractAugust 12, 2020
Matt York/Associated Press
The San Francisco 49ers reportedly are "making progress" on a contract extension with All-Pro tight end George Kittle, per NFL Network's Michael Silver.
Silver noted the potentially "lucrative" deal would make Kittle "by far" the NFL's highest-paid tight end.
However, Kittle appeared to shoot down rumors of an agreement being announced on Friday:
