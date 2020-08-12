Fantasy Alert: Raiders' Josh Jacobs Wants to Catch 'At Least' 60 Passes in 2020

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Fantasy owners concerned about Josh Jacobs' limited exposure in the receiving game last year should feel optimistic about the Las Vegas Raiders running back in 2020.

Per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, Jacobs has set a goal to catch "at least 60 balls" this season.

Jacobs was a breakout fantasy star as a rookie last year. The 22-year-old finished eighth in the NFL with 1,150 rushing yards and tied for 14th with seven rushing touchdowns in just 13 games.

Per Fantasy Pros, Jacobs was 14th among all running backs with 171.6 fantasy points in standard scoring leagues.

That ranking fell to 21st in PPR leagues in part because the Raiders didn't make Jacobs a factor in their passing game. He had 166 yards and 20 receptions on 27 total targets.

Speaking to reporters in February at the NFL Scouting Combine, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock was hopeful that Jacobs would be used more in passing situations:

"Couldn't have been happier with Josh. Josh can catch a football, and I think Challenge No. 1 for him in Year 2 is developing those talents.

"Now you've got to understand to catch the football in Jon Gruden's offense as a running back, not only do you have to run routes, you've got to protect your quarterback. He's got the physical capabilities and the toughness to pass protect. We just have to make sure in Stage 2 this year, this development of him as a receiver, that he can do all of it."

There should be more opportunities available to Jacobs this season because DeAndre Washington, who had 36 receptions on 41 targets, joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent.

The Alabama alum is still competing with Jalen Richard (36 catches on 43 targets) as the primary receiver out of the backfield for head coach Jon Gruden.

Jacobs is going to be the Raiders' lead back in 2020 and should have the inside track in pass-catching situations as long as he shows improvement in those areas Mayock mentioned during training camp.