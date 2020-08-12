Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says He Talked to Roger Goodell About BLM Movement

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has kept working to advance the social justice movement, even getting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell involved.

The quarterback discussed that and related topics Wednesday on Fox Sports' Undisputed:

Mahomes noted he and others helped those in the organization register to vote and said he plans to extend that into the community.

"I'm excited that we've had these conversations, but now it's about going out there and acting on it and doing whatever it is to make the community a better place for everybody," he said.

Mahomes has taken on a prominent role in pushing for change following the killing of George Floyd, who died May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.

Not only has he discussed the issue on social media, but he was also one of several notable players to call out the NFL for not saying "Black lives matter."

Goodell responded with a video, acknowledging past mistakes and encouraging players to speak out:

It appears Mahomes and Goodell are continuing to team up to help those in need.

