MLB Reportedly Discussing Playing Entire Postseason in Neutral Bubble

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering using neutral sites for the entire postseason, likely utilizing an area with at least three stadiums within a close area to reduce travel, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

Potential options include Chicago/Milwaukee and New York/Philadelphia, but Southern California could be the best choice.

"Dodger Stadium, Angel Stadium and PETCO Park are all within driving distance of each other and feature excellent meteorological conditions. So they're high on this list of options," Stark wrote.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.