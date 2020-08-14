Ranking the NFL's Top 7 Offenses Heading into 2020

0 of 8

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Ten of the last 11 Super Bowl champions possessed offenses that ranked in the top 10 in scoring during the regular season. Eight also ranked in the top 10 in terms of scoring defense, but it's become obvious in this pass-happy era that offense often takes priority over defense.

With that in mind, it's important to get a feel for which offensive units are best aligned to dominate in 2020.

Based on a combination of 2019 productivity, 2020 trajectory and offseason player movement, here's a breakdown of the top seven offenses in the NFL entering the new campaign.