Rapoport: 'On the Radar' for 2021 NFL Draft to Move to May or June

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami. The NFL is partnering with three non-profit, non-partisan organizations to get out the vote as the league leverages its “Inspire Change” initiative. The program will support and encourage voting and civic engagement efforts of current and former NFL players, club and league personnel and fans beginning Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, until Election Day in November. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The NFL offseason schedule is reportedly "going to shift" if the majority of college football conferences move their seasons to the spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday's Good Morning Football that moving the 2021 draft to late May or June is "on the radar:"   

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

