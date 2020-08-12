Rapoport: 'On the Radar' for 2021 NFL Draft to Move to May or June

Rapoport: 'On the Radar' for 2021 NFL Draft to Move to May or JuneAugust 12, 2020
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
The NFL offseason schedule is reportedly "going to shift" if the majority of college football conferences move their seasons to the spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday's Good Morning Football that moving the 2021 draft to late May or June is "on the radar:"
