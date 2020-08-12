Rapoport: 'On the Radar' for 2021 NFL Draft to Move to May or June

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The NFL offseason schedule is reportedly "going to shift" if the majority of college football conferences move their seasons to the spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday's Good Morning Football that moving the 2021 draft to late May or June is "on the radar:"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.