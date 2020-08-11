Texans' Will Fuller Says He's Not Concerned About New Contract Entering Season

Michael Zito/Associated Press

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V isn't worried about a new contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, which will run through the 2020 season after the team picked up his fifth-year option.

"I always felt like I'm not going to worry about a contract," Fuller said Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "A contract will come depending on how I play."

Fuller caught 49 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns last year for the AFC South champion Texans, who went 10-6 and reached the AFC Divisional Round.

He has an opportunity to establish himself as a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver after the Texans traded star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Fuller should be the team's leading candidate to pace the Texans in receiving yards, targets and receptions given his rapport and past success with quarterback Deshaun Watson, which includes a 14-catch, 217-yard, three-touchdown performance versus the Atlanta Falcons last year.

At his best, Fuller is an excellent deep threat who has game-breaking ability. He has eight games of 100 or more yards during his career and four with two or more touchdowns. The ex-Notre Dame star notably had seven touchdowns in a four-game span during the 2017 season.

Unfortunately, injuries have prevented Fuller from reaching his ceiling, as he's missed 22 total games over the past four years. A torn ACL notably ended his 2018 campaign, and hamstring and groin injuries limited him to 11 contests in 2019.

Still, 2020 is Fuller's chance to shine on the Texans, as he'll be more of a focal point on the team's offense rather than a complementary piece to Hopkins.

He'll have a big stage to make his first 2020 impression for a lucrative long-term deal on Sept. 10 when his Texans face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.