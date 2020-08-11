Report: MLB Holding Preliminary Discussions About Playoff Bubble Amid COVID-19

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The NBA and NHL have proved that it is possible to hold sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a bubble-like environment and avoid outbreaks, and Major League Baseball reportedly may follow suit.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB is holding "preliminary discussions" about having its playoffs in a bubble-like model. The discussions have come after outbreaks within the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins have led to a number of postponed games.

Passan noted MLB is looking at a multicity format, much like the NHL did with Toronto and Edmonton, and could hold its wild-card round in three hub cities before holding later rounds in two cities.

