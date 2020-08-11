Report: MLB Holding Preliminary Discussions About Playoff Bubble Amid COVID-19

Report: MLB Holding Preliminary Discussions About Playoff Bubble Amid COVID-19August 11, 2020
The NBA and NHL have proved that it is possible to hold sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a bubble-like environment and avoid outbreaks, and Major League Baseball reportedly may follow suit.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB is holding "preliminary discussions" about having its playoffs in a bubble-like model. The discussions have come after outbreaks within the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins have led to a number of postponed games.
Passan noted MLB is looking at a multicity format, much like the NHL did with Toronto and Edmonton, and could hold its wild-card round in three hub cities before holding later rounds in two cities.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Indians' Clevinger Violated Protocol
Mike Clevinger went out with teammate Zach Plesac on Saturday night and will now have to quarantine