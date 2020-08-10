Logan Ryan Views Himself as Safety, Agent Emailed GMs Comparing CB's Stats

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive back Logan Ryan has spent his entire career at cornerback, but the 29-year-old would like to be viewed in another light as he looks to sign a new contract.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ryan would like teams to consider him at safety and listed his 2019 production compared to other players at the position:

Ryan finished with 113 total tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks. He made 16 appearances and has missed only three games over seven seasons, so his health and durability aren't in question.

While not a premier corner, Ryan's continued unemployment is somewhat surprising.

Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash wrote about where Ryan struggled on the field last year, though:

"While he had five interceptions on the year, Ryan got absolutely worked in the slot. At that alignment during the 2019 season, Ryan surrendered 11 plays that resulted in a gain of 20 or more yards, which was three more than anyone else. In total, he gave up 908 yards in coverage there — over 300 more than anyone else. He did this while posting an average forced incompletion rate. He was great at the catch point on contested targets, but the problem was him getting torched on downfield targets and allowing separation."

His tackle numbers show how well he can defend the run, which would make a full-time transition to safety an easy sell, though his work out of the slot would be a concern.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ryan selling himself as a safety could be a double-edged sword since teams looking for help at that position have either brought in reinforcements or already lined up preferred targets. Whatever suitors Ryan may have had could simultaneously be taking him off their free agency board if they don't want to sign a safety.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported the New York Jets had shown some interest in the former Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots cornerback. Vacchiano posited the New York Giants would make sense as a landing spot as well.

However, those fits would be contingent on Ryan playing at corner and not safety.

"If he's set on playing safety, that would seem to take the NY teams out of play," Vacchiano wrote.