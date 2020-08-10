NHL Draft Lottery 2020: Phase 2 Odds, Start Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The owner of the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NHL draft will be revealed Monday night.

One of the eight eliminated sides from the Stanley Cup qualifying round will win the lottery.

Monday's event is taking place since a placeholder team was unveiled in the No. 1 position during the first lottery, which determined the draft positions of the seven franchises not included in the resumption of play.

Canadian left winger Alexis Lafreniere is widely regarded as the top prospect in the draft class, and thanks to the upsets in Toronto and Edmonton, he could slide into the lineup of a playoff team in his rookie season.

NHL Draft Lottery Phase 2 Information

Date: Monday, August 10

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN and NHL Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

Edmonton, Florida, Minnesota, Nashville, the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Winnipeg all have a 12.5 percent chance to score the top selection.

The presence of the Penguins and Oilers in the second phase of the draft lottery is the most startling.

Pittsburgh and Edmonton were upset as the No. 5 seeds in their respective conferences, and instead of chasing a Stanley Cup, they will be hoping the lottery gives their rosters a boost.

The Oilers have been the luckiest franchise in the lottery in the last 10 years. They landed the top selection on four occasions, and two of those four picks added Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid to their roster.

Pittsburgh's three No. 1 selections in franchise history have gone on to have incredible careers in the NHL. Mario Lemieux was chosen first in 1984, Marc-Andre Fleury went No. 1 overall in 2003 and Sidney Crosby followed two years later.

Toronto is the third team that Lafreniere could join and have a good chance to make a run at the Stanley Cup next season.

The Maple Leafs have an abundance of talent at forward, led by Auston Matthews and John Tavares, and adding another top-notch forward could propel them up the Eastern Conference standings.

Lafreniere is regarded as the top prospect because of the scoring ability he put on display in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and on the international stage with Canada's Under-20 squad.

NHL central scouting's Jean-Francois Damphousse went into detail on Lafreniere's skill set when talking to NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale.

"He's a really smart player, and his hockey IQ is at the highest level possible,"Damphousse said. "He's not a finesse guy who only relies on his overall skills ... he competes, he hits, he finishes checks and is really entertaining to watch. You can feel it when he's on the ice."

Even if he lands with one of the other five franchises, Lafreniere will be in a better position to make the playoffs in his rookie season than if Detroit landed the No. 1 pick after having the worst regular-season record.

Once the first pick is handed out, the rest of the eliminated teams from the qualifying round will be sorted from No. 9 to No. 15 with the worst to best regular-season points percentages.

If Toronto does not win the lottery, its pick will go to Carolina as completion of the Patrick Marleau trade made in 2019. Every other team that lands from ninth to 15th will keep their picks.

