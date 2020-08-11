Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Training Camp Buzz, Rumors

1 of 6

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants want to sell a fresh start under the guidance of new head coach Joe Judge.

But the reality might be a little more complicated.

Still, Barkley made the case to reporters.

"What tells me this could be different? One, it's a brand-new year. It's a fresh start," the running back said. "From what I have seen in these first couple of days is we are steps ahead, in my opinion. We are coming in, we're locked in. Are mistakes being made, yes, that's part of the nature of learning a system and learning a new offense."

A fresh start might not mean a great start, though, as implementing a new system isn't a quick process, especially during this odd offseason. Complicating matters is the opt-out of star left tackle Nate Solder, meaning some combination of veteran Cameron Fleming, first-round pick Andrew Thomas and third-round pick Matt Peart will have to start on the edges in front of Daniel Jones.

While Barkley's production will probably be fine, Jones is only going into his second season and last year struggled to a 61.9 completion percentage with 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

While 2020 is technically a fresh start, it always seemed earmarked as a transitional and/or developing year for a team that hasn't won more than five games in a season over the last three years.

The verdict: Selling