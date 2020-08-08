NHL's Top Stats, Best Highlights, Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 8 Results

David Becker/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights secured the top seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences during Saturday's NHL round-robin play.

Both teams netted four goals in their respective victories, but the triumphs occurred in much different fashions.

Philadelphia jumped out to a multiple-goal advantage before the first intermission, while Vegas lost the lead on three occasions before coming out on top in overtime.

With losses Saturday, Tampa Bay and Colorado settled into the No. 2 seeds in their respective conferences.

The third and fourth seeds in each league will be determined by Sunday's round-robin games between Boston and Washington and St. Louis and Dallas.

Only one spot is left up for grabs in the round of 16. That will go to the winner of Sunday's qualifying round Game 5 between Columbus and Toronto.

August 8 NHL Results, Stats, Highlights

Vegas 4, Colorado 3 (Final/Overtime)

Jonathan Marchessault (VEG): 2 goals

Shea Theodore (VEG): 2 assists

J.T. Compher (COL): 1 G, 1 A

Nazem Kadri (COL): 2 A

Vegas needed 16 seconds in overtime to create the final piece of separation between itself and Colorado for the West's top seed.

Alex Tuch struck for his third postseason goal off Mark Stone's third playoff assist to set up a matchup with the 12th-seeded Chicago Blackhawks.

The Golden Knights and Avalanche traded goals in the final two periods to set up the extra frame.

Jonathan Marchessault scored the opening tally in the second period and finished a penalty shot with three minutes and two seconds left in the third stanza.

Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher produced the equalizers to Marchessault's pair of goals. Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen earned assists on both of the tallies.

Vegas had the more active goalie, as Robin Lehner turned away 32 shots. Philipp Grubauer was only forced into 22 denials.

Philadelphia 4, Tampa Bay 1

Nicolas Aube-Kubel (PHI): 2 G

Joel Farabee (PHI): 1 G, 1 A

Carter Hart (PHI): 23 saves

Tyler Johnson (TB): 1 G

Philadelphia left no doubt that it would go undefeated in the round-robin games.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored a pair of goals six minutes and 20 seconds apart to open up an advantage that the Lightning would not come close to reaching.

Aube-Kubel became the first Flyers rookie to score multiple goals in a playoff game since 2012, per NHL Public Relations:

Tyler Johnson produced Tampa Bay's lone goal on the power play in the second period, but the Flyers answered that with Joel Farabee's first playoff goal.

The Flyers finished off the victory with Tyler Pitlick's empty-net goal with 80 seconds left in the final stanza.

Carter Hart starred in net for the East's No. 1 seed, as he turned away 23 shots. Philadelphia's defense only allowed two Tampa Bay players to record more than two shots on goal.

Playoff Picture



Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia vs. No. 12 Montreal

No. 2 Tampa Bay vs. No. 8 Toronto/No. 9 Columbus

Boston/Washington winner vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Boston/Washington loser vs. No. 5 Carolina

Western Conference

No. 1 Vegas vs. No. 12 Chicago

No. 2 Colorado vs. No. 11 Arizona

St. Louis/Dallas winner vs. No. 8 Calgary

St. Louis/Dallas loser vs. No. 7 Vancouver

