Fantasy Baseball 2020: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 3

The Detroit Tigers have transformed into one of baseball's hottest offenses in the past two games.

The Tigers posted 28 runs in a pair of victories over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and because of their status in MLB, some of their in-form hitters could be available on the fantasy baseball waiver wire. C.J. Cron and Niko Goodrum are two of the players to consider adding if the Tigers remain hot in their series finale with the Pirates.

The Milwaukee Brewers reside on the opposite end of most offensive statistics. Their upcoming matchups with the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs could lead you to add hurlers who can continue to keep Christian Yelich and Co. quiet.

There are some intriguing bats to consider from the National League West who could help sway Week 3 matchups in your direction.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver-Wire Targets

C.J. Cron, 1B, Detroit

Niko Goodrum, 1B/2B/SS/OF, Detroit

Cron entered the 2020 season with more fantasy value than Goodrum because he hit 25 home runs with Minnesota in 2019. Even with that production on his resume, Cron was not a must-draft player at first base, which has led to some fantasy owners picking him up in recent days.

The Detroit first baseman homered in back-to-back games and drove in four runs to open the three-game set with Pittsburgh. In fact, all four of Cron's home runs with the Tigers have come on the road against NL Central foes. He had two on opening weekend versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Sunday's matchup with the Pirates could give Cron one more chance to carry momentum into an eight-game home stand that is headlined by three-game sets against the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland.

Goodrum has a lower ownership percentage, but he carries more versatility than Cron. He is eligible at three infield positions and outfield in Yahoo leagues. The 28-year-old's bat came to life with four hits and six RBI Friday and Saturday. The production was a welcome sight after he went without a hit in five straight contests.

Since Goodrum does not possess a power threat, like Cron, he should be considered as a plug-and-play option at a few positions if you run into difficulties with off days and injuries.

The Tigers' leadoff hitter is worth an addition now in case he warms up in the coming weeks. After all, we are talking about a player who produced back-to-back 100-hit seasons for one of the worst teams in baseball.

Randy Dobnak, SP, Minnesota

Randy Dobnak is the first of a few starting pitchers to target in favorable matchups with Milwaukee in the coming week.

The right-handed hurler enters his scheduled start Monday off a pair of scoreless outings versus Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Dobnak has only fanned eight batters over three starts, but that total may rise against a Brewers offense that is struggling for consistency. The Brewers enter Sunday ranked in the bottom six in team batting average, slugging percentage, OPS and hits.

Since Monday, Milwaukee has produced 19 runs in six games, with eight of them coming in Thursday's win over the Chicago White Sox.

If Dobnak continues to hit his spots and keeps the Brewers off balance Monday, he could get your team off to a fast start and be considered for your weekend lineup. Dobnak would be slated to start August 16 at Target Field against the Kansas City Royals, who rank ninth in strikeouts with 135.

Wilmer Flores, 1B/2B, San Francisco

A handful of fantasy gems are starting to show up beneath Mike Yastrzemski and Evan Longoria in the San Francisco Giants order.

Wilmer Flores hit safely in seven games from July 30-August 7, and in that span, he produced a pair of multi-hit performances. The versatile infielder started at first base Saturday in the win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he can also line up at second base.

That is important for the Giants in their attempt to keep giving Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt consistent at-bats without resting some of their hottest hitters.

San Francisco faces one of the most difficult Week 3 schedules, with three games in Houston and a trio of contests at home against the Oakland Athletics. However, Flores is worth the addition because he has been able to hit on a consistent basis home or away.

Flores could also be in line for significant RBI opportunities if he bats behind Yastrzemski and Longoria, as he did Saturday.

Statistics obtained from MLB.com.