Fantasy Football 2020: Red Flags You Need to Avoid

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Shrewd fantasy football managers often take calculated gambles on high-risk players.

But in some cases, you should avoid red flags, especially in the early rounds of the draft.

Perhaps a player's production has dipped over time, or an extensive injury history raises some concern. With others, a new quarterback, more competition at a position or the implementation of a fresh system can adversely affect fantasy value.

We'll highlight some red flags to avoid among the top 10 quarterbacks and tight ends along with the top 20 running backs and wide receivers in average draft position (ADP) for point-per-reception leagues.