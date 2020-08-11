Each MLB Team's Secret Weapon Thus Far in 2020 Season

1 of 6

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: INF Jose Iglesias

Jose Iglesias was an All-Star with the Detroit Tigers in 2015. But when the Baltimore Orioles signed the 30-year-old to a modest one-year, $2.5 million contract with a club option for 2021, they weren't expecting star-level production. They've gotten it so far, however, as Iglesias has hit .405 with a 1.005 OPS in his first 39 plate appearances.

His numbers will surely level off. But right now, he's producing on the field and providing veteran leadership on a young O's team.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Phillips Valdez

The Boston Red Sox pitching staff ranks 23rd in baseball with a 4.70 ERA. But right-hander Phillips Valdez has done his part and then some out of the bullpen.

The 28-year-old rookie is unscored upon in five appearances and has struck out six over 7.1 innings. Valdez posted a 3.94 ERA in 11 appearances with the Texas Rangers in 2019 and wasn't on many radars entering 2020. If he keeps throwing up zeroes, that could change soon.

New York Yankees: RHP Jonathan Holder

The New York Yankees are still awaiting the return of closer Aroldis Chapman, who has missed the start of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test. Other members of the pen have stepped forward, however, including right-hander Jonathan Holder.

The 27-year-old posted a 6.31 ERA over 41.1 innings in 2019. So far in 2020, he's logged 6.2 scoreless frames with six strikeouts and has helped the Yanks relief corps hold the line in Chapman's absence.

Tampa Bay Rays: INF/OF Mike Brosseau

Mike Brosseau has played just 60 games in his big league career between 2019 and 2020, but he's already logged innings at first base, second base, third base and both corner outfield spots.

So far this year, the versatile 26-year-old, who went undrafted out of college, has gone 6-for-20 with two doubles and two home runs for the Tampa Bay Rays. At that rate, he should see plenty of playing time in manager Kevin Cash's mix-and-match lineups.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Jacob Waguespack

A 37th-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012, Jacob Waguespack made his big league debut in 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays and posted a 4.38 ERA in 16 appearances, including 13 starts.

So far this season, the 26-year-old has thrown exclusively out of the bullpen for the Jays. That's resulted in 5.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and a chance to establish himself as a key member of Toronto's relief corps.