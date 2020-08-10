MLB Contracts Looking Like the Biggest Steals and Biggest Ripoffs

0 of 10

The 2020 MLB campaign is young. But it's not too early to begin judging the contracts that were handed out this offseason, from the multiyear mega-pacts to the short-term show-me deals.

Specifically, which ones are looking like steals and which seem like ripoffs?

This is based partly on early results, but two-plus weeks of hot or cold production aren't enough to make a call, especially on a long-term deal. Other variables such as a player's age and recent output, the length and value of the contract, injuries and a dash of forward-looking speculation factored in.

Note: We've included the original full-dollar figures for all contracts, but keep in mind that 2020 salaries are prorated for the 60-game schedule.