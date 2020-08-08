NHL's Top Stats, Best Highlights, Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 7 Results

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Only one of the NHL's eight qualifying series ended in a sweep, but many bags are starting to get packed around the league.

Since Friday's slate included six series in Game 4 of the best-of-five format, there wasn't a guarantee any team would be eliminated from the qualifying round. However, only one series is headed to the ever-exciting win-or-go-home matchup.

And it's hard to believe the Toronto Maple Leafs are still alive.

B/R is looking back through a busy Friday in the NHL, recapping the games while sharing the best performances, top highlights and storylines to watch in the immediate future.

August 4 Scores, Top Stats

New York Islanders 5, Florida Panthers 1 (NYI wins series 3-1)

According to Neil Best of Newsday, Islanders winger Anthony Beauvillier has a simple reminder written on his grip: HAVE FUN.

Beauviller did exactly that in Game 4.

During the first period, the 23-year-old scored twice and sparked a 5-1 triumph over the Panthers. Brock Nelson added a goal and an assist, and Josh Bailey had two helpers for the Islanders.

"Sometimes it's good to remind yourself a little bit why you're doing this," Beauvillier said of the message on his grip, per Best. "I've been writing that on my stick for over six, seven years now ... It's just something I do every time."

Next up for the Islanders is a first-round matchup with either the Washington Capitals or Boston Bruins.

Arizona Coyotes 4, Nashville Predators 3 (OT) (ARI wins series 3-1)

Nashville recovered from a 2-0 deficit and scored a game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation, but it wasn't enough to extend the series with the Coyotes.

Brad Richardson slapped home a rebound of his own deflection to hand Arizona a thrilling 4-3 overtime win.

Michael Grabner, Phil Kessel and Jordan Oesterle all scored for the Coyotes, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson notched two assists. The hero, though, is goaltender Darcy Kuemper after he made 49 saves—the third game in the series with at least 39.

"Yeah, he's unbelievable," Kessel said, per Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic. "You watch him out there; he makes every save he should. He's why we're moving on."

The Coyotes will challenge the loser of Saturday's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights.

Montreal Canadiens 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 0 (MTL wins series 3-1)

After winning the Stanley Cup Final in both 2016 and 2017, Pittsburgh is headed home early for the third straight year.

Carey Price turned aside all 22 shots to send the Canadiens past Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. Montreal winger Artturi Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal late in the third period, scoring on an absurd pass from Paul Byron.

Shea Weber's empty-netter sealed the deal for Montreal, which will take on either the Tampa Bay Lightning or Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the postseason. They play Saturday, and the winner will be the Eastern Conference's top seed.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien knows it'll be a major challenge.

"We're believing in ourselves," he said, per Gregory Strong of the Canadian Press. "We're having fun with it. I think we're enjoying the success that we're having right now but we also know that the next round will be against a top-seeded team and we're going to have to be even better."

Chicago Blackhawks 3, Edmonton Oilers 2 (CHI wins series 3-1)

In both conferences, the No. 12 seed is moving on. After Montreal finished off Pittsburgh earlier in the day, and Chicago eliminated the host of the Western Conference playoffs.

How rude.

During the third period with a 2-2 deadlock, Blackhawks rookie Dominik Kubalik scored the game-winner on a pass from longtime captain Jonathan Toews.

Toews had another assist, ending the series with four goals and three helpers. Chicago also received a huge performance from veteran goalie Corey Crawford, who made 43 saves. It was, by far, Crawford's best game in Edmonton.

The winner of Saturday's clash between Colorado and Vegas will be Chicago's first-round opponent.

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)

Just as it appeared Columbus would provide a fifth straight series-deciding win on Friday, the Maple Leafs had other plans. They made a little history in the process.

Columbus surged to ahead with goals from Cam Atkinson, Vladislav Gavrikov and Boone Jenner. Considering the last goal happened with 5:42 left in the third period, the game seemed decided.

But during the last four minutes of regulation, Toronto clawed back thanks to William Nylander, John Tavares and—with 22.2 seconds remaining—Zach Hyman. Auston Matthews assisted on two of those goals, then he provided the winner in overtime.

After the game, per James Mirtle of The Athletic, Matthews provided a perfect recap of the wild finish: "I don't even know what to say. What a comeback."

Game 5 is slated for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Vancouver Canucks 5, Minnesota Wild 4 (OT) (VAN wins series 3-1)

This back-and-forth contest opened with Minnesota scoring a goal within three minutes. Later in the first period, Vancouver evened the score. Forty seconds later, the Wild regained the lead.

And the excitement was only starting.

Early in the second period, Minnesota moved ahead 3-1. But a couple minutes later, the Canucks scored two goals in 84 seconds. Nico Sturm pushed the Wild back in front during the final minute of the frame, but Vancouver tied it up again in the third period. Bo Horvat's goal forced the third overtime game of the day.

Incredibly, Chris Tanev and the Canucks needed only 11 seconds in the extra session to wrap up the series.

Tanev and Horvat both finished with a goal and two assists, while Tanner Pearson and Quinn Hughes each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver. Brandon Sutter scored the other goal.

As the Wild return home, the Canucks await the loser of the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars on Sunday.

