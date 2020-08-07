MLB, MLBPA Announce 13 New Positive COVID-19 Diagnoses in Latest Testing Round

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 7, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, July 26, 2020, file photo, a foul ball that was hit into the stands sits on the ground of an empty stadium during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Marlinsâ€™ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15. The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players Tuesday, July 23, 2020, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is still dealing with a number of COVID-19 cases across the league as the season enters its third week. 

Through Thursday, the league and players union conducted tests of more than 13,000 samples, with 13 returning new positive results. Among the confirmed cases, seven were players and six were staffers. 

Since testing began on June 27, MLB has taken 57,578 samples with 141 cases discovered for a positivity rate of 0.2 percent, and 111 of the positive cases were found in players. 

The Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies have suffered the worst outbreaks, with at least 16 Marlins personnel testing positive following its season-opening series in late July. That's forced a major overhaul of the schedule by MLB with 22 games total postponed as of Friday.

A series between the Chicago Cubs and Cardinals became the latest matchup impacted by positive tests. The Athletic's Mark Saxon reported 14 cases of COVID-19 in the St. Louis organization with eight players infected. Contact tracing is currently underway to determine if the series can be played at all this weekend. 

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA agreed to tighter restrictions of the health and safety guidelines on Wednesday. Teams will now have a compliance officer in charge of overseeing protocols within the clubhouse and on the road. 

With the new guidelines in place, the next MLB testing results will mark another critical point in baseball's ability to keep its sport healthy for the remainder of the season. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: Cardinals Have Additional Positive Test

    Tonight’s Cardinals game vs. Cubs has been postponed after at least one positive test result

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Cardinals Have Additional Positive Test

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Charges Filed in Skaggs’ Death

    Former Angels employee Eric Kay charged with fentanyl distribution in connection to Tyler Skaggs’ death (LA Times)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Charges Filed in Skaggs’ Death

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Quick Takes 👀

    From Judge’s HR tear and Yelich’s slump to the Marlins’ hot start, our writer breaks down the latest MLB storylines ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Quick Takes 👀

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Playoff Chances for Each MLB Team

    Who has the best odds after two weeks of the season?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated Playoff Chances for Each MLB Team

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report