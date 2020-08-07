Giants' DeAndre Baker Charged, Quinton Dunbar Not Prosecuted for Alleged Robbery

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been formally charged stemming from an alleged robbery in May.

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Broward state attorney Mike Satz announced on Friday that Baker has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Bradford Cohen, Baker's lead attorney, issued a message on Instagram in which he accused the prosecutors of charging his client "based on admitted liars testimony" and said he will issue a formal statement in the future:

Leonard also noted that prosecutors declined to charge Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar because of insufficient evidence.

NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the league is "monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review." Both players were placed on the commissioner's exempt list in late July.

Baker and Dunbar reported to police on May 16 in response to arrest warrants issued for both players stemming from their connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place in Florida.

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, the alleged robbery "occurred during an illegal dice gambling game at a Miramar house with 15 to 20 occupants in attendance" and prosecutors were still trying to identify a "man in the red mask who the state claims was getting orders by Dunbar or Baker to shoot at someone."

Wolfe noted that no shots were fired.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Leonard noted armed robbery with a firearm comes with a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence if Baker is convicted.

Baker appeared in 16 games for the Giants as a rookie in 2019. Dunbar is heading into his first season with the Seahawks after being acquired in a March trade with the Washington football team.