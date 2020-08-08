2020 NHL Mock Draft: Full Round 1 Projection for Every Team

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

As the NHL gets set for Phase 2 of the draft lottery Monday, there's more clarity regarding which clubs will have a chance at grabbing the No. 1 overall pick—and the right to select super-prospect Alexis Lafreniere.

With the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers all eliminated from the qualifying round of the league's restart—and either the Columbus Blue Jackets or Toronto Maple Leafs will join them Sunday—one of those franchises will land atop the draft board.

Scouts and analysts seem to have reach a consensus on the first three selections this year, with forwards Tim Stutzle and Quinton Byfield set to follow Lafreniere off the board.

Where the draft goes from there is the real question. Here's how it's likely to shake out.

2020 NHL Mock Draft, 1st Round



Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Team TBD: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

2. Los Angeles Kings: Tim Stutzle, C/LW, Adler Mannheim (DNL U20)

3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose): Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

4. Detroit Red Wings: Cole Perfetti, C/LW, Saginaw (OHL)

5. Ottawa Senators: Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie (OHL)

6. Anaheim Ducks: Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL)

7. New Jersey Devils: Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgardens (SHL)

8. Buffalo Sabres: Lucas Raymond, RW, Frolunda (SHL)

9. Chicago Blackhawks: Jake Sanderson, D, USA U18 (NTDP)

10. New Jersey Devils (via Arizona): Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (Liiga)

11. Minnesota Wild: Connor Zary, C, Kamloops (WHL)

12. Winnipeg Jets: Dylan Holloway, C, University of Wisconsin

13. New York Rangers: Noel Gunler, LW, Lulea (SHL)

14. Florida Panthers: Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-Varyagi (MHL)

15. Columbus Blue Jackets: Dawson Mercer, RW, Drummondville (QMJHL)

16. Calgary Flames: Lukas Cormier, D, Charlottetown (QMJHL)

17. New Jersey Devils (via Vancouver): Jack Quinn, RW/LW, Ottawa (OHL)

18. Nashville Predators: Jeremie Poirier, D, Saint John (QMJHL)

19. Carolina Hurricanes (via Toronto): Jacob Perreault, C, Sarnia (OHL)

20. Edmonton Oilers: Ridly Greig, C, Brandon (WHL)

21. Ottawa Senators (via New York Islanders): Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

22. Dallas Stars: Seth Jarvis, C, Portland (WHL)

23. New York Rangers (via Carolina): Kaiden Guhle, LHD, Prince Albert (WHL)

24. Minnesota Wild (via Pittsburgh): Justin Barron, D, Halifax (QMJHL)

25. Philadelphia Flyers: Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert (WHL)

26. San Jose Sharks (via Tampa Bay): Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago (USHL)

27. Colorado Avalanche: Tyson Foerster, RW, Barrie (OHL)

28. Vegas Golden Knights: Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

29. Washington Capitals: Justin Sourdif, RW, Vancouver (WHL)

30. St. Louis Blues: Ty Smilanic, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

31. Anaheim Ducks (via Boston): Daemon Hunt, D, Moose Jaw (WHL)

The unusual nature of this year's NHL draft lottery may affect the league for years to come.

Two of the best offenses in hockey suddenly find themselves with 12.5 percent chances to land the No. 1 pick, with both the Penguins and Oilers suffering qualifying-round upsets to the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks, respectively.

If the Penguins land the top pick, Lafreniere would become the franchise's fourth No. 1 overall pick, with the previous three all having produced Hall of Fame-caliber careers: Mario Lemieux (1984), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003) and Sidney Crosby (2005).

The Oilers, meanwhile landed the top pick four times in five years from 2010-2015 with varying results. They took Taylor Hall in 2010, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in 2011, Nail Yakupov in 2012 and Connor McDavid in 2015.

Only McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins remain on the team, with Hall traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2016 in an ill-fated deal for Adam Larsson. Yakupov, meanwhile, lasted just six years in the NHL before returning to the KHL.

When the New York Rangers last had an opportunity to draft No. 1 overall in 1965, they selected Andre Veilleux, who never wound up playing in the NHL. The Florida Panthers have a much brighter history, having taken Ed Jovanovski in 1994 and Aaron Ekblad in 2014.

The Predators have never drafted No. 1 overall.

From an offensive perspective, the Rangers, Panthers, Oilers and Penguins all finished among the top 13 teams in goals scored this season, with New York (233 goals) ranked fifth overall and the Panthers (228 goals) right behind them at No. 6.

Adding Lafreniere to any of those clubs would make what's already a solid group of top six forwards even more dangerous for years to come.