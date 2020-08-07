Report: NFL Views Virtual Fans as 'Viable Option' After Using Them During Draft

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The NFL considers having virtual fans for its regular-season games this year a "viable option" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Per Fowler: "The NFL is prepared to enhance the game-day experience with potentially sizable virtual backdrops inside stadiums, the source said. Enhanced virtual advertising also is an option to fill vacant seats."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

