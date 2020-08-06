David Johnson Says Pressure from DeAndre Hopkins Trade Motivates Him

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Let's not pull any punches—the Houston Texans got absolutely roasted by NFL pundits and fans alike after trading superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell called it a "jaw-dropping, mind-bending, inexplicable trade" for the Texans. But Johnson is using reactions like that as motivation.

"I like the pressure," he told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "It makes me want to compete more."

Johnson added that he wanted to prove his doubters wrong and make head coach Bill O'Brien look good for acquiring him in the deal. Johnson was one of the reasons many people didn't like the deal for the Texans. Barnwell noted he "should have had negative trade value" given that he was "three years removed from his only productive NFL season" and carries a massive base contract in 2020 of $10.2 million.

The argument against the trade for Houston was that they not only gave away the best player in the deal but also took back a bad contract. But Johnson is hoping to prove that he's worth both the money and O'Brien's belief in him.