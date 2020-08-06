Ex-NFLer Justin Bannan Pleads Insanity, Not Guilty to Attempted Murder

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive tackle Justin Bannan entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault and burglary in the shooting of Ashley Marie, who worked in the same building in Boulder, Colorado in October 2019.

TMZ Sports reported the update on the criminal case Thursday and noted Marie, who was wounded in the right shoulder, has also filed a civil lawsuit against Bannan seeking damages.

The 41-year-old California native was ordered to undergo mental health evaluation at a Colorado state hospital, according to Dara Bitler of Fox Denver.

Following the shooting, Bannan told officers he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, an excess of fluid on the brain that can cause damage, and claimed he was being tracked by both the Russian mafia and someone using his cell phone to follow his movements, per Bitler.

He also said the shooting was an accident, saying he fired just one shot and didn't mean to hit Marie.

The arrest affidavit said a rolled-up $20 bill found in his possession when he was arrested last year tested positive for cocaine, per Bitler.

Bannan was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL draft from the University of Colorado. He also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions during a 12-year professional career.

He last played in the NFL during the 2013 season with the Lions.