NFLPA: 56 Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 Since Reporting for Camp

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFLPA says 56 NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19 since training camps opened July 21, as of data updated Wednesday.

Players and coaches are tested every day for the first two weeks of training camp as part of a deal the union struck with the league regarding safety protocol. A determination on how often players will be tested will be made after that period.

The 56 players represent about 2 percent of players currently on rosters. Teams are allowed to have up to 80 players on their camp roster.

The NFL is not allowed to disclose which players tested positive for COVID-19. There have been at least 92 players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday, per Mike Klis of 9News. The NFL places players on the list if they tested positive for the coronavirus or have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The NFLPA's website has been tracking cases and providing information in an effort to be transparent with its players and the public during the pandemic. Players have until 4 p.m. ET Thursday to voluntarily opt out of the 2020 season and receive a $150,000 stipend.

Players who are considered at high risk are eligible for a $350,000 stipend.