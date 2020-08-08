NFL Rookies Who Should Blow Up Training Camps

1 of 7

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Cam Akers could be the guy to fill the Todd Gurley-sized hole at running back for the Los Angeles Rams.

Akers was far from a hyped draft selection compared to some of the biggest names at his position in the 2020 class, and he fell to the second round. But he accumulated 2,875 yards and 27 touchdowns on a 4.9 yards-per-carry average and 486 yards and seven scores through the air over his three collegiate seasons, which suggests he could surpass most of his draftmates quickly.

The Rams have always looked like a committee team heading into 2020, but running backs coach Thomas Brown spoke highly of Akers, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website:

“Really excited about (him), know a little bit about from a history standpoint, just from trying to recruit the guy when I was (coaching) in college. But a guy that can potentially grow into an every-down back, that can I do it all I think. Can play between the tackles, can play in space. Obviously the pass protection aspect of it is going to be the biggest part for any running back, especially young backs, coming into this league with the different number of looks and pressures you’ll have a chance to go against week in and week out.”

Akers has the versatility and talent to become the RB1 on a depth chart where Malcolm Brown (undrafted) ended up getting more carries than Darrell Henderson Jr. (2019 third-round pick) last season. He's an ideal fit in head coach Sean McVay's offense, which explains why the Rams snagged him at No. 52 overall.