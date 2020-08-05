5 NFL Teams Best Positioned to Win If Backup QBs Are Forced into Lineup

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

As the ol' NFL joke goes, "The backup quarterback is the most popular guy on the team."

While the remark is rooted in fanbases' general fickleness, the truth found within the gag may be more accurate this fall than any point in the league's history.

Quality backup quarterbacks are now invaluable assets with the uncertainty surrounding each team, and some coaching staffs are treating them as such during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cincinnati Bengals, in particular, are taking extra lengths by essentially isolating all of their quarterbacks from one another.

"We keep them apart as best we can right now," head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Tuesday. "Obviously with the social distancing, we're going to keep them in different offices so we can limit that interaction over the course of the day."

The Green Bay Packers have considered taking a similar approach.

"We've floated around that idea a little bit," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday. "[We] have not made a decision on that at this point, but that's certainly something that's not out of the realm."

The NFL is quarterback-driven. No position affects games as much.

Certain organizations valued the backup position more than others and placed themselves at a distinct advantage this season if an injury or outbreak occurs.

The Bengals aren't one of those franchises with Ryan Finley, Brandon Allen and Jake Dolegala backing up this year's No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, and even they are doing everything in their power to make sure their quarterback room isn't wiped out from an outbreak.

"We have four right now and we feel like we're doing a good job keeping them all safe," Taylor said.

The following five squads have great backup options. Two of the teams have elite quarterback options, and though there's little doubt that each backup would be less effective, the squads would continue to win more games than they lose without their starter. The other three teams missed the playoffs last year, but two of three have backups who have the potential to be just as prolific as the starters, and all three backups could help lead their teams to the playoffs this year if called upon.

Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins who have veterans that will likely give way to first-round rookies weren't considered. The Indianapolis Colts were excluded because they proved they can't field a playoff-caliber team with Jacoby Brissett in the lineup.