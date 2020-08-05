Dolphins' Matt Breida: I'm NFL's Fastest Player Until Someone Beats My Time

John Hefti/Associated Press

Matt Breida has been measured as the NFL's fastest ball-carrier the last two seasons and won't give up his crown without a challenge.

"Until someone beats my time, beats me out, I'm still the fastest guy," the Miami Dolphins running back said, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

According to Next Gen Stats, Breida reached 22.3 miles per hour during his Week 5 83-yard touchdown run while with the San Francisco 49ers, the fastest mark in the NFL last season. In 2018, he led all ball-carriers with a mark of 22.09 miles per hour.

While others have produced better times in the 40-yard dash than his 4.38-second pro day mark at Georgia Southern in 2017, Breida claims his speed during games is more important.

"It's football," he said. "You play football with an actual football and shoulder pads on. So I mean you play football with equipment. I don't see a lot of guys that can run that fast with a football in their hands and full equipment."

The 25-year-old is going into his first year with Miami after heading over in an April trade with the 49ers.