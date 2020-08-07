Updated Playoff Chances for Each MLB Team 2 Weeks into 2020 Season

0 of 30

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

It may seem like the 2020 Major League Baseball season only just began. But two weeks into this year's 60-game schedule, the playoffs are already in sight.

Time to reassess each team's chances of getting there.

In case anyone missed it, this year's playoff field will be larger than usual. Sixteen teams—including the top two finishers in all six divisions—will be represented, meaning there are few actual long shots to make the postseason in 2020.

Nonetheless, we did our best to size up teams' chances of playing in October based on how they've played so far, how they might play in the future and what roadblocks are and aren't in their path.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.

Note: Stats and records are current through Thursday, August 6.