Fantasy Baseball Mailbag: Rising Prospects, James Paxton's Struggles and More

Would you pick up Taijuan Walker? (@jeremy_villa)

After missing the bulk of the last two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery, Taijuan Walker settled for a one-year, $2 million contract from the Seattle Mariners to try to get his career back on track. He was knocked around in his first start of the year (3.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER) but threw a gem last time out against the Oakland Athletics, allowing just one hit while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings.

Manager Scott Servais told reporters:

"Tai is a much different pitcher now than when we had the first go-round. When we had him back in '16, he was very reliant on the fastball. Some nights he'd have a curveball, some nights he didn't and didn't really have much else after that. ... He's got a chance to put together 10 starts this year and kind of get back on the map again after being hurt for a couple years."

Still just 27 years old, he definitely has some upside. If you've been hit hard by injuries on the pitching side, he's a great pickup who could provide some terrific value if he hits his stride.

How do you feel about a Tyler Chatwood pick up? (@benvecc19)

Love it. He's already owned in 70 percent of Yahoo leagues, so if he's still available, it would be wise to move quickly.

Outside Trevor Bauer and Sonny Gray, he's been arguably the best pitcher in the National League so far this year. He's allowed just six hits and one earned run in 12.2 innings, tallying four walks and 19 strikeouts.

The 30-year-old has always had terrific stuff. The issue has been his command. He entered the season with a 4.7 BB/9 rate for his career and 6.6 BB/9 in his first two seasons with the Cubs, so the fact that he's walked just four batters this year is a promising development.

Too early to drop Luke Weaver? Has blown up against two division opponents thus far. (@jdelli64221)

At the very least, Luke Weaver should be benched for his next start, which will come on the road against a San Diego Padres team that is averaging 5.8 runs per game.

Chances are he's your fourth- or fifth-best starting pitcher anyway, so if there's an attractive alternative on the waiver wire, go for it.