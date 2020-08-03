Brian Winters, Bills Reportedly Agree to Contract After Jets Release

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills agreed to a deal with veteran offensive guard Brian Winters, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The New York Jets released Winters on Sunday, bringing an end to his time in the Big Apple after seven seasons. The Jets selected the 29-year-old in the third round of the 2013 draft.

Rapoport described Winters as "a starter right as camp begins" for the Bills, which will likely prove true. Winters has made 89 total appearances in the NFL, and on only 10 occasions was he not on the field when New York embarked on its first offensive series.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques also reported that Jon Feliciano, who started all 16 games at right guard for Buffalo in 2019, will be out for eight to 12 weeks after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle.

Winters represents an experienced replacement who can slide into the first string.

The Kent State alumnus does carry a level of risk, however. He was limited to nine games in 2019, landing on injure reserve last November due to a shoulder injury that lingered throughout the season. Winters has played a full season just three times in his career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Jets opened up $7.2 million in salary cap space by jettisoning Winters, which was undoubtedly a factor behind that decision. It might not have been the only reason.

According to Football Outsiders, the Jets had the second-highest volume (68 percent) of running plays through the interior of the line and they ranked 27th in adjusted line yards on those plays.

Winters' shoulder injury could explain why his performance fell short of expectations, and he'll have an opportunity to prove just that in Buffalo. The Bills are also opening the regular season against the Jets on Sept. 13, allowing him to enjoy a possible revenge game right out of the gate.