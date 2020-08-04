6 Possible Solutions to Solve MLB's Increasingly Alarming Strikeout Problem

0 of 6

Major League Baseball has a strikeout problem. Or, at least, it has a serious strikeout situation.

Prior to 1998, total leaguewide strikeouts had never eclipsed 30,000. Since '98, they've done so every season. In 2008, MLB set an all-time record with 32,884 strikeouts. That record has been broken every year since.

In 2019, big league hitters reached a new high-water whiff mark with 42,823 Ks. Entering play Monday, the 2020 campaign had already featured 2,294 whiffs. The record won't be broken in a 60-game season, but that's a lot considering every team had played 10 games or fewer.

The '19 strikeout binge coincided with a record-breaking 6,776 home runs. Indeed, dingers have risen steadily along with strikeouts, representing the all-or-nothing hitting approach that has become the norm.

Is this a good thing? Sure, homers are fun. But, as Crash Davis famously opined in Bull Durham, "Strikeouts are boring."

OK, that's not always true. A well-timed punch-out at a key moment can be thrilling. But when one hitter after the other flails in futility, the action grinds to a halt. We get fewer defensive gems and less action on the basepaths.

As Tom Verducci noted for Sports Illustrated in 2018, "The average game in 1988 took two hours, 45 minutes and gave you 57 balls in play and 11 strikeouts. The average game today takes 19 minutes longer and gives you 49 balls in play and 17 strikeouts."

With all the talk about pace of play, this might be the single biggest area in which MLB could increase the speed and quality of the game.

We live in the era of specialty relievers. Pitchers are throwing harder than ever. Batters are swinging for the fences—and missing a lot in the process. What can be done?

There is no easy answer, but here are six possible solutions to baseball's strikeout explosion. Each comes with a potential downside. Yet in a strange season during which baseball is defying norms and testing all sorts of rule changes, they're at least worth considering.